ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 24,416 shares.The stock last traded at $83.75 and had previously closed at $84.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
ORIX Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
