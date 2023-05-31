ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 24,416 shares.The stock last traded at $83.75 and had previously closed at $84.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ORIX Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in ORIX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 744.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIX by 116.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

