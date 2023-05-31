Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC cut its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,329 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Oxford Industries worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

OXM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. 73,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.