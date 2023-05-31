Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.13

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 26414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $754.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2,043.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

