PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after buying an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,052,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,887,000 after buying an additional 443,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,694,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

