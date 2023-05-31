Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,920 shares of company stock worth $46,518,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $219.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.33.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.