Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.28, but opened at $48.83. Palomar shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 43,805 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLMR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar Trading Up 9.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.12.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

