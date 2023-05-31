Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 181,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Paramount Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Paramount Global by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. 1,687,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,488. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.