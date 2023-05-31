Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 55,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 67,336 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $24.21.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

