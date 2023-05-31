Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.88

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 178020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,439,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 545,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,307,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 924,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

