Paula Ragan Sells 6,292 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) CEO Paula Ragan sold 6,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $12,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XFOR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 2,887,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,288. The firm has a market cap of $248.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

