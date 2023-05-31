PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,839 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up about 1.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $66,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. 8,545,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151,470. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

