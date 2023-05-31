PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Maintains Rating at 500.com

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at 500.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,336,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.