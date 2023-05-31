PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $97.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDD. HSBC lowered their price objective on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

PDD Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of PDD stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87. PDD has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $106.38.

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

