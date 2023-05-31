PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.27 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.265 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

PEP opened at $181.61 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average of $179.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

