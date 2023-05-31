PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 5th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 4.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $183.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.85. The stock has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

