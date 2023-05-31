PepsiCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 46,322 call options on the company. This is an increase of 234% compared to the average volume of 13,858 call options.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.