Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 91,867 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 1.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 100.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

PBT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,269. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

