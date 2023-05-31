Peter Dicks Buys 100,000 Shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI – Get Rating) insider Peter Dicks purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,235.79).

Peter Dicks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Dicks purchased 100,000 shares of Miton UK MicroCap Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £57,000 ($70,439.94).

MINI opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.32. Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($1.00). The company has a market capitalization of £53.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.06.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

