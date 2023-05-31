PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 245.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,428 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of PetIQ worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3,817.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. PetIQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

