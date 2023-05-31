PG&E Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 73,404 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 593% compared to the typical volume of 10,586 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 30,008,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,026,653. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 87.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 395,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 184,632 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,439,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 197,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,964,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,302 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PG&E by 43.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

