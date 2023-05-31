PGGM Investments Acquires 3,792 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.