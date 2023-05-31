PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $330.76 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.