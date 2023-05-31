PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.