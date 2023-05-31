PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 39,225 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after buying an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

