PGGM Investments Sells 15,204 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

