PGGM Investments Sells 3,155 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.63 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

