PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,020 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,129,722 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

