Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 660 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $368.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.82.

Insider Activity

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

