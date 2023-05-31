Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $534,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
