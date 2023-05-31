Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $951,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IFF opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

