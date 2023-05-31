Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 167,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 546,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 374,441 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.0 %

ATVI stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

