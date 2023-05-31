Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

