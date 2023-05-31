Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 1,503.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 26,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

