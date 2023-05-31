Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,257 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4 %

IQV opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.