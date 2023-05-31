Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,257 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IQVIA Trading Down 0.4 %
IQV opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Advance Auto Parts Backfires: Is This A Warning For The S&P 500?
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.