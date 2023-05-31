Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 525 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 607,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.