Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $839,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.18.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

