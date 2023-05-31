Pitcairn Co. Acquires 110 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.89. The company had a trading volume of 287,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,422. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.76.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

