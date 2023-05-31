Pitcairn Co. Acquires New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Stock Down 3.5 %

Crane Cuts Dividend

NYSE CR traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.