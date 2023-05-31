Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 961.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after purchasing an additional 613,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,812,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,095,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,798,000 after purchasing an additional 325,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

NYSE WMS traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 113,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,996. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

