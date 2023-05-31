Pitcairn Co. Has $638,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Paper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

International Paper stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 647,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.76. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

