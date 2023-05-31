Pitcairn Co. Has $995,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

PayPal stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. 4,422,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,258,702. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

