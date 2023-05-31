Pitcairn Co. Purchases 216,158 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2,514.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,015 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

