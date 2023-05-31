Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.51. 15,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $246,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,045 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

