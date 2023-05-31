Pitcairn Co. Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.25. 75,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,641. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.60 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

