Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.77. 342,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.13. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

