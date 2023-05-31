Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,479 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cactus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,021.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Down 1.7 %

Cactus stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. 136,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

