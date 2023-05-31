Pitcairn Co. Sells 475 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

