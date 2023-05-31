Pitcairn Co. Sells 476 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 197,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,849. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

