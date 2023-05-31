Pitcairn Co. Sells 86 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Shares of HCA traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.42. The stock had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

