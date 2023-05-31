Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $7.72 on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. 3,859,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

